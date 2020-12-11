Mourinho named Premier League Manager of the Month

Tottenham Hotspurs’ Jose Mourinho has been crowned the Premier League Manager of the Month for November.

The former Manchester United manager maintained an unbeaten record in November which saw Spurs gain control at the top of the Premier League table with 24points, leading second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Speaking after winning the award, Jose said: “It says ‘Manager of the Month’ but for me it’s ‘Team of the Month’ or ‘Staff of the Month’ because this is about the players and about all these guys that are here with me, the coaches, my assistants, the sports science guys, others who are not here, the analysts and lots of people that work on the staff. Thank you for this, but it’s not ‘Manager of the Month’, it’s ‘Staff of the Month’, it’s ‘Team of the Month’.”

Asked for his personal highlight during November, Jose added: “I would say that it is every point that we got in the Premier League because every point is really, really expensive. I know that we had in November two of those considered big matches of the traditional top five or six like Manchester City and Chelsea, of course, good results against them but in the Premier League nowadays I say that every point is so expensive.”

Mou edged out Frank Lampard [Chelsea], David Moyes [West Ham United], and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer [Manchester United] to the award.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Ola Aina won the goal of the month award for his stunning effort against West Brom.

