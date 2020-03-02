Mourinho lashes out at referee, players after Spurs slump

Jose Mourinho has told his players to learn from Wolverhampton Wanderers – even as he hit out at referee Stuart Attwell after Sunday’s 3-2 reverse in the Premier League.

Mourinho’s Spurs were downed on their own patch by his former player Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves in a huge boost for the Molineux men’s top four hopes.

The win, gifted to Nuno by Raul Jimenez’s sensational late strike, lifts Wolves up to sixth in the Premier League and they are now on the cusp of the Champions League places.

But Mourinho was left annoyed by Attwell for failing to book Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the opening exchanges.

“In the first minute of the game Ruben Neves makes a tackle on Lucas Moura going into attacking spaces,” Mourinho said.

“That is nothing to do with the result of the game but something I would like (clarified) one day when I have the opportunity to ask the PGMOL people.

“The game is from the first to the last second and what happened, I don’t think the referee has to look to the watch. If there is a penalty in the first minute, it’s a penalty. If there is a red card, there’s a red card. If there’s a yellow card, there’s a yellow card.

“That is a yellow card and that is a way the referee shows immediately what you can do and what you cannot do.

“In the last minute, they did the same with (Leander) Dendoncker that the referee correctly gave a yellow card. And I think that’s the way a team has to play football. That’s the way they did.

“The referee is there to punish, but they (Wolves) had the correct mentality and I think we were punished.”

Mourinho has never hidden his admiration for Wolves and has publicly talked up their chances of finishing in the top four, as well as star players Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore.

His team was fortunate to take three points at Molineux in December in a game Wolves dominated, but the Spurs manager thinks it was roles reversed in north London.

He continued: “They are what we all know they are – incredible, fast and strong in the counter-attack. We are a different team.

“Obviously without the strikers, we try different solutions. I think it worked in the sense we managed to score goals and have some opportunities.

“I don’t have data with me at this moment but I believe we had more possession than them, so we had more control than them.

“I think the result is totally unfair for us, but that’s what it is.”