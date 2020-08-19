Mourinho hooks Joe Hart

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur on a shock two-year contract.

Spurs made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022.

“The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

“He went on to win four Premier League Golden Glove awards and was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year during a 12-year spell at City, where he also spent time on loan at Torino and West Ham United.

“On the international stage, Hart has won 75 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at one World Cup and two European Championships.”

Hart, who spent the last couple seasons at Burnley, says he’s got a lot to give.

“I’m here to help the team any way I can. Be it on the field, off the field, I’m here to try and push the club forward,” he said.

“No getting away from it, it has been a couple of difficult years for me on the football field – but I feel I’ve got so much more to give.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

