Mourinho gets condition for Osimhen signature

Victor Osimhen may see his move to England delayed after his agent, Ariyo Igbayilola has insisted that the Lille striker will not be joining Tottenham unless Harry Kane leaves the club.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football after a superb 2019-20 campaign at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The 21-year-old joined Lille from Belgian outfit Charleroi last summer, and has since contributed 18 goals and six assists to Lille’s cause in all competitions this season.

Igbayilola has confirmed that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been in contact to discuss Osimhen’s availability, but says Harry Kane’s presence is likely to scupper any potential deal.

The Lille star’s agent told The Cable: “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?

“If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him. Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

Kane has also been heavily linked with a summer transfer, after admitting back in March that he would not hesitate to leave Tottenham in order to fulfil his silverware ambitions in the future.

Manchester United has been mooted as possible destination for the England international, but he has been training with the rest of Mourinho’s squad this month ahead of the Premier League’s return.

Fingers crossed on this one…

