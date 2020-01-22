Mourinho, Danny Rose clash in Training

Danny Rose was involved in a heated exchange with Jose Mourinho after being left out of Saturday’s game against Watford.

The left-back, 29, sought an explanation from the Tottenham boss after his team had been announced on Friday and Mourinho reasoned that a back injury meant Rose was not in the best shape to figure.

Spurs drew 0-0 at Vicarage Road, however, believing he was fit to play, an upset Rose took issue with Mourinho again during Sunday’s warm-down training session. The two clashed with voices becoming raised and onlookers describing ‘a big tension in the air’.

Some players were understood to be unhappy at how Rose’s reaction and behaviour had escalated the situation.

Rose, who was linked with a move to Watford last summer, reported for training as normal on Monday morning where he initially warmed-up with his team-mates in front of TV cameras. Mourinho, though, decided to take him aside as he and Rose had a one-to-one session.

Mindful of Rose’s mood, the Portuguese thought it best to use the opportunity to get Rose’s grievances and frustrations out in the air and restore the equilibrium around his squad.

Rose’s absence at Watford, coupled with his omission from the midweek FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough, had prompted questions as to whether the full-back was still in Mourinho’s plans.

‘Yeah, he is part of my plans,’ said Mourinho. ‘Last match, FA Cup match at home, very offensive team. We wanted to give another chance to Sessegnon to play 90 minutes. Today Rose had a little injury in his back, yesterday we made a decision to bring only fit players to a match that we knew was going to be physical.’

Rose, who has made 16 appearances this season, has never been shy to voice his frustrations at Tottenham yet has underlined his determination to see out his contract which runs until 2021.