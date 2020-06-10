Mourinho cruises in Posh Audi SUV [Photos]

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Audi brand ambassador, and the German auto manufacturer has provided the Portuguese with one of its best products, Audi Q8 coupé-SUV.

Audi is Tottenham Hotspur’s Official Car Partner and this may have hastened the deal for the charismatic Portuguese.

On the event of reopening Audi Centres for service business in the UK and sales in England after the COVID-19 lockdown, Mourinho took delivery of a posh black Audi Q8 coupé-SUV at Spurs training ground.

Director of Audi UK, Andrew Doyle explains the reasons the company sees former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager as a right choice for the Audi Ambassador role.

“José is unquestionably one of the best managers in the history of football, having won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cup / Europa Leagues, and a number of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal,” Doyle said in a statement.

“You don’t reach those stellar heights without an unerring commitment to excellence and forward thinking. That’s why we are sure our well-known philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ chimes with his own. We are so pleased to welcome José on board as an Audi ambassador.”

The Tottenham boss who was hired by The Lilywhites in November 2019 as Mauricio Pochettino replacement, feels privileged to represent a ‘luxury brand’ in automobile as ambassador.

“It is a great privilege to become an Audi ambassador. It is a luxury brand with a phenomenal reputation for quality, technology and safety around the world. Audi UK has been a great partner to my club, and I look forward to working with them myself,” Mourinho said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

