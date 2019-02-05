Mourinho Accepts One-Year Jail Sentence for Fraud

Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain – but won’t spend time in prison after exchanging the sentence for a fine.

Spanish prosecutors said the former Manchester United manager failed to declare revenues from image rights in Spanish tax declarations from 2011 and 2012, when he was coach of Real Madrid.

The claim was filed against Mourinho last year on two counts of tax fraud committed before the Portuguese tactician left the Bernabeu in 2013 to return to Chelsea for a second spell.

Spanish tax authorities claimed Mourinho owed £3m, after he’d settled a previous claim relating to his Spanish taxes after a 2014 inquiry, which resulted in a penalty of £1.1m.

The sentencing comes amid a lengthening list of tax fraud cases involving football stars in Spain.

In June, former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo reached a similar deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay an 18.8 million euro fine in a tax evasion case.

Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates Javier Mascherano and Neymar have had to settle with the Spanish taxman over undisclosed income.