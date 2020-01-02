Mou meltdown! Mourinho calls Southampton coach an ‘idiot’, blasts VAR

José Mourinho was in typical form on New Year day as he labelled one of Southampton’s coaches “an idiot” in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at the south coast.

In a post-match meltdown, the rambunctious Portuguese also accused the St Mary’s ballboys of being coached to waste time and said VAR should be rebranded as his Spurs side lost Harry Kane to a hamstring injury in a dispiriting loss.

The Tottenham manager admitted he was booked for being rude to the Southampton goalkeeping coach, Andrew Sparkes, after venturing into the home dugout to air his frustration at what he felt was Sparkes’s time wasting.

“I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot,” said Mourinho.

“For some reason I was rude. But I was, and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card. Basically, I had bad words with the guy.”

Mourinho also turned his ire on Southampton’s ballboys. “The second half was not easy,” he said.

“They were winning, they were defending basically with 10 players, fighting hard and being aggressive, a good aggressive, with lots of fouls, lots of [times] the match stopped and the ballboys were well coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play.”

Then came his blast at VAR, insisting officials should be renamed. “In this moment the referees are not the referees. I think the VAR should change their name because ‘video assistant referee’, that’s not true. It should be VR, video referees, because they are the referees, they are the assistant. It is strange because you see the referees on the pitch and they are not the referees, they are the assistant referees. The other guys in [Stockley Park], they are the ones that make the big decisions in the game.”