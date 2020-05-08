Mothers of Yekini, Okwaraji to get N30,000 monthly stipends – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has placed the mothers of late Super Eagles greats, Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji on a monthly stipends of N30,000.

This comes after the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, announced that he had placed the mother of Yekini on a N10,000 monthly stipend to mark the eighth year remembrance of his death.

According to a tweet on the NFF official handle, the move is in furtherance to, and in appreciation of the Minister’s efforts at helping the mothers of the duo.

“In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the HM Sports to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend,” the NFF tweeted, adding that “the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs.”

The NFF also revealed that it will review the condition of surviving mothers of former internationals that died in active service and decide what to give them monthly.

“In addition, the NFF will henceforth review the situation of surviving mothers of our ex-internationals that died in active service for the country and resolve what to do for them on monthly basis.”

