Josie Harris is dead.

According to TMZ, the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children was reportedly found dead in her home in Valencia, California, on Monday (March 10) night.

Per the publication, officials were called to the house around 9:30 PM, local time, and when they arrived, they found Josie unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The publications reports that there “does not appear to be any [signs of] foul play” and that this case is reportedly being treated as “a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.”

Josie survived an abusive relationship with Mayweather; he was convicted of domestic violence and served 2 months behind bars in 2010 when he allegedly stormed her Vegas home while she slept and viciously attacked her in front of their children.

She was 40.