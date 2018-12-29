Mother Laments as Leah Sharibu Spends Christmas in Captivity

Leah Sharibu’s mother, Rebecca has expressed concern that her daughter is spending the Yuletide in Boko Haram captivity despite the Federal Government’s promise to secure her release.

Her friend and senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Jos, Dr Gloria Samdi Puldu, said in an interview with Punch, that Rebecca Sharibu had been devastated and down with fever following the continued captivity of her daughter.

Dr Puldu explained that since the visit and assurances of her release by the Federal Government, communication had been lost between the family of Leah Sharibu, her captors, and the authorities.

“Leah Sharibu’s mother had a devastating Christmas; she has been down with serious fever and she is just recovering. It has not been easy spending Christmas without Leah. The hope of the entire family was that by this time, the assurances that the Federal Government gave to us when the three honourable ministers visited that Leah was going to be released would come true.

“We all had our hopes high, November passed, we are in December and thought that she would be out from captivity and be around on the Christmas day. Her birthday was on May 24 when she turned 15 years. It was a very devastating Christmas, despite the fact that our hopes had been completely in God.”

Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who had been held in captivity since February 19, 2018 by Boko Haram terrorists on account of her Christian faith.