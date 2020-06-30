Mother, daughter macheted in Ibadan

A mother and daughter have been attacked in their home in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan amid an escalation of violent crimes in the ancient city.

The mother – Mrs Adeola Bamidele, 46, and her daughter Dolapo Bamidele, 23 – were said to have been attached at about 1:00 am on Sunday, TheNation writes.

Mrs. Bamidele was said to have made efforts to rescue her daughter when she was also macheted by the assailants.

The attackers carted away two mobile phones from the victims and escaped, before neighbours rushed both victims to the hospital for treatment.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying the victims were recuperating and officers were on the trail of their assailants.

