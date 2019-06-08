MoStacko Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album ‘STACKO

Today, fan favourite MoStack, the UK’s rising superstar has finally treated supporters with the release of his highly anticipated debut album ‘STACKO’ – set to be one of the biggest releases of this year, without a doubt!

The album, which has been teased for weeks arrives just in time for summer and is no doubt set to be one of the best projects to come out of 2019. Consisting of 13 amazing tracks – ‘STACKO’ features his two recent singles, the infectious ADP produced ‘WILD’ and ‘Shine Girl’, the female-empowering anthem which features mega-star Stormzy plus much more. Full track-listing below.

With this debut release, we are reminded yet again of MoStack’s unique rap ability; confirming him as one of the UK’s biggest stars. Along with Stormzy, ‘STACKO’ provides huge guest appearances from the likes of Mozart rapper Fredo and MoStack’s close friends and fellow hit-makers Dave and J Hus for the summer anthem ‘Stinkin Rich’. The album embraces all of the fundamental sounds that fans have come to know and love about MoStack -boasting an ebullient blend of Grime, Dancehall, Rap and R&B. Tracks such as ‘Make Me Fall In Love & You Can Keep Me Forever’ featuring up-and-coming songstress Dolapo and ‘I Want You’ display Mo’s incredible versatile rap flow as both tracks take you back to the golden era’s of 90s Hip Hop and UK Garage.

‘STACKO’ is a musical reflection of MoStack’s journey from an ordinary and ambitious inner-city youth going through life struggles and transitioning into the superstar we see today. Picking up from where his last project ‘High Street Kid’ left off – this album will undoubtedly set MoStack apart from his peers once again, and confirms that summer is finally here!

This October, MoStack is set to embark on his unforgettable ‘STACKO’ UK tour, making appearances in major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and two shows at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Tickets here .

Listen to the album here.

About MoStack

2018 was a hugely impressive year for MoStack. The rapper gifted fans with singles ‘Litness’ and his third silver certified record ‘What I Wanna’. ‘What I Wanna’ was an instant hit with fans.

As well as his own hits, earlier last year MoStack featured on Mist’s ‘Diamond In The Dirt’ project and Krept and Konan’s catchy track ‘Crepes N Cones’. In 2017, he collaborated with UK Rap-star Dave for No Words – which is now certified platinum. Previously the rapper unleashed a series of hit tracks – with singles including “Block Popping”, “Let It Ring” and ‘Screw and Brew’ amassing to over 25 million views combined on YouTube, to date. MoStack continued to propel himself to new heights after the release of his ‘ High Street Kid ’ mixtape, which debuted at number 16 on the UK Album Chart whilst also holding the number 1 position on the iTunes & Apple Music Chart. His collaboration with UK rap star Dave ‘ The rapper continues to cater to his ever-growing fan base with his catchy and energetic tracks.

MoStack has an unrelenting force of big tracks and has a talent that spreads far beyond the UK – the star has previously had headline shows in Sweden and Denmark on a mini European tour, cementing his status as an international talent.

This year, MoStack has already blessed fans with a GRM Daily Duppy which currently sits on over 3million views – this freestyle was the fastest to reach a million views on their channel. As well as this, MoStack featured on super producer Steel Banglez’ track ‘Fashion Week’ which also features heavy hitter AJ Tracey. ‘Fashion Week’burst into the top 10 Official Charts, peaking at an incredible number 7 position . With the release of his debut album STACKO – MoStack cements himself as one of the UKs heavy hitters at the forefront the music scene.

Known for his unique flows, imagination, stylish charisma and creative visuals, Mo has built a core and loyal fan base from the ground up and to date he has already garnered over 140 million streams.

MoStack is also making his mark in the world of fashion as the official ambassador for the new Puma RS-0 collection.