Most Govs are ‘Supreme Court Governors’ – Methodist Prelate

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, has said many governors in the country did not win elections but were put in office by the judiciary.

Uche said this on Friday at the funeral of the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele, held at Methodist Cathedral, Agbeni, Ibadan.

Bode Akindele died on June 29 at the age of 87.

He said, “Electoral victories are given to some undeserving candidates through the court of law.

“There is one political party here in Nigeria, even when you don’t win an election the party would give you victory through the Supreme Court.

“Many governors are Supreme Court governors, they didn’t win (election) and are not supposed to be there. This is lawlessness and that is why I call some of our courts, court of lawlessness.”

He described Akindele as a great philanthropist and businessman, and called on people to emulate his love for God and humanity which made him stand out.

The prelate also lamented the growing insecurity and massive looting of the nation’s treasury, which he said were retarding the development of the nation.

