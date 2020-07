Popular American Evangelist, Morris Cerrullo is dead at 88. The author of over 80 books died in San Diego, California on Saturday.

Dr Cerrullo who started his evengelistic ministry at the age of 16, was an accomplished author and televangelist known all over the world.

He was born on October 2, 1931and impacted many with his inspirational words and Christian teachings that spanned decades.

May his soul rest in peace.

