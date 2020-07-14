Morphe Cuts Ties With Jeffree Star Cosmetics After Jackie Aina’s Protest

Morphe has announced that they have cut ties with controversial beauty blogger, Jeffree Star, after Jackie Aina called out Jeffree for “blatantly racist behavior” in the past.

She had told fans earlier this month that she has ended her relationship with Morphe, due to their continued support of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Her statements inspired A-list beauty YouTubers across the internet to take part in a public protest of Morphe products.

It wasn’t long before the beauty retailer that they will no longer sell Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products,” Morphe wrote on Twitter. “We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

While Jeffree Star himself has yet to address the controversy, Jeffree Star Cosmetics shared a statement on their Instagram.

“We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree,” the statement reads.

“Over the past 5 years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them. What’s next? We have an incredible remainder of 2020 planned and are excited to share our new products with you and our partners around the world. We know our customers will continue to create, inspire, and push the boundaries of our art.”

