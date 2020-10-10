Moroccan King splashes $90m on Paris mansion

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, has reportedly forked out $94m for a mansion house in the French capital, Paris, bought directly from its previous owners, the Saudi royal family.

Located close to the world-famous Eiffel Tower, the property boasts 12 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a games room, a private garden and private parking.

King Mohammed VI is one of the world’s richest monarchs, with an estimated personal fortune 10 times higher than that of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

His purchase comes a time when Morocco’s economy has shrunk 6% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The king announced in August that 120bn dirhams ($32bn; £25bn) would be injected into the economy in response.

