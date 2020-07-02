Monyetta Shaw Finally Reveals Fiance, Shares Engagement Video

Monyetta Shaw has finally revealed the face of the man behind the huge rock she’s sporting on her finger.

The actress and mother of two who shared the news of her engagement, a few days ago via her Instagram handle, delighted fans with a video of the sweet proposal which had family and friends present.

Captioning the clip of the engagement which was a little over 2 minutes, the author revealed that she had planned to get dinner and drinks with her cousin and friend when sh walked in on her proposal.

Her man, Heath Bar, got down on bended knees to ask the age-long question “will you marry me?” in the presence of their kids, parents and family.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

