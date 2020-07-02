Monyetta Shaw Finally Reveals Fiance, Shares Engagement Video

Monyetta Shaw has finally revealed the face of the man behind the huge rock she’s sporting on her finger.
The actress and mother of two who shared the news of her engagement, a few days ago via her Instagram handle, delighted fans with a video of the sweet proposal which had family and friends present.
Captioning the clip of the engagement which was a little over 2 minutes, the author revealed that she had planned to get dinner and drinks with her cousin and friend when sh walked in on her proposal.
Her man, Heath Bar, got down on bended knees to ask the age-long question “will you marry me?” in the presence of their kids, parents and family.
I’m still taking this all in. I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family. 😭❤️ WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar!🥰 To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing!🙌🏾 A huge thank you for the outpour of well wishes & love from ALL of you! 😘 CHEERS to our new chapter in life! 🥂🍾 Cheers to the “seasons” in life that led us to this very moment! (I do not own the rights to this song btw) #isaidyes #love #familyfirst With all that’s going on in the world these days it is refreshing to be able to share this positive moment with you all! #spreadlove (I may post a piece of the real video soon) Thanks again everyone!! All love!! Song: Seasons by 6LACK feat Khalid 🔥