‘Monumental Tragedy has Befallen our People’ – Afenifere on Kidnappings

Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, says the region is in a due to frequent cases of kidnapping.

In a statement on Sunday, Yinka Odumakin, national publicity secretary of the group, described the situation as a monumental tragedy for people living in the region.

Afenifere accused governors in the region of trivialising what the people are going through as a result of insecurity on the roads.

The group described a statement issued on behalf of the governors by DAWN commission, a socio-political organisation, that the region is safe, as an insult on the people.

“Afenifere welcomes the decision of south-west governors to do something over the siege on Yorubaland by Fulani herdsmen/militia,” he said.

“The situation has degenerated to the point that our people are now afraid to travel on most of the roads in the zone as their safety cannot be guaranteed.

“It would be sad if the quoted words from DAWN represent the views of our governors in the midst of the monumental tragedy that has befallen our people in the hands of invading marauders .

“The Yoruba lady raped for 6 days by Fulani herdsmen in the presence of her 9-year-old daughter and husband will curse the authors of this. The Professor at Ife who narrated his ordeal in the hands of Fulani kidnappers would regret sharing the same nationality with those issuing this kind of statement. Of course the several people that have been killed on our land should be weeping in their graves now.

“Our people would not mind if they are reading this from Miyetti Allah in this grievous moment but coming from their own is insult upon injury.

“We encourage our people not to be despondent at this moment. Nothing good or bad lasts forever. This too shall pass!”