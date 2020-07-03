Months After Publicly Daring Weight Loss Companies, Eniola Badmus Signs Endorsement Deal with One

Eniola Badmus took a bold step and it paid off.

The plus-sized actress just signed an endorsement deal with a company, Deshapeable’ which specialises in weight loss and body sculpting products.

The actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her endorsement deal which she called into manifestation after she challenged these companies writing;

“If truly your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project. Work on me and let the world see the progress.

“Stop using people we know as slim people to advertise weight loss food, pills and etc.”

According to Badmus, Deshapeables stepped up and accepted the challenge and she’s excited to share the journey as it progresses.

“Yaaaaay! Told y’all about this journey right? I am super excited to be traveling with @deshapeables on this. They accepted the challenge and we about to make that MAGIC even as a brand

Ambassador.

“Will keep you guys in the loop on progress! So, Keep your notification on, follow @deshapeables and let’s create this deliberate magic!, she wrote.

Well, we’re here to watch this journey unfold.

