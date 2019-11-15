Mo’Nique Sues Netflix for Discrimination

Mo’Nique has taken Netflix to court for racial and gender discrimination over the $500,000 offer she received to do a stand-up special.

Recall that earlier this year, she posted a video alleging gender and colour bias because her offer was significantly lower than the millions paid to the likes of Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Wanda Sykes responded on Twitter, thanking her for speaking out and saying she walked away from a deal that was “less than half” of what Mo’Nique was offered.

Now, Mo’Nique is suing the streaming giant, says the company ix is perpetuating the pay gap suffered by black women, and when she told the company its offer was discriminatory, it “refused to negotiate fairly.” She notes that when “a white female comedian [Schumer] objected to her offer (given how much lower it was than comparable males), Netflix reconsidered and upped her offer.”

In their response, a Netflix spokesperson told THR: “We care deeply about inclusion, equity and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

Check out all the details about the lawsuit here.