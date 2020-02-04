The Queen of Comedy is not pleased with Oprah Winfrey. Mo’nique took to Instagram to write a letter to Oprah.

It’s been years since Mo’nique and Oprah Winfrey’s feud began and it shows no sign of slowing.

In the latest development, Mo’Nique is once again calling out the talk show host for what she claims is a “disparity” in the way she treats the people around her.

In Mo’nique’s letter to Oprah she asked questions about her latest drama with music mogul Russell Simmons.

Mo’nique then seems to accuse Oprah of being racist as she shares her “personal experience” with Oprah.

Mo’nique ended her letter revealing that Oprah made life harder for her.