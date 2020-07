Mo’Nique has put to rest rumours of replacing Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star, Nene Leakes.

The actress and comedian while sharing a video of how to make grilled watermelon on her Instagram TV briefly touched on the matter, refuting all claims of this.

According to the 52-year-old ‘Phat Girls’ star, Nene Leakes on RHOA is irreplaceable and she’s literally the Real Housewife.

Watch the video below.

Looks like ‘OG’ Nene is going nowhere.

