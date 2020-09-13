Moniece Slaughter Shares Photos from Ghastly Car Accident

Moniece Slaughter was involved in a ghastly car accident and took to Instagram to share pictures from the scene.
The Love and Hiphop star revealed that she couldn’t believe she walked away from the scene of the accident given it severity.
Moniece Slaughter gave thanks to God as she stated that the man who hit her vehicle ended up under a house and the house had to be lifted off its foundation to get him out.
Narrating the ordeal, the singer noted that as providence would have it, some members of her extended family were driving by when the accident occurred and stopped to help.
See pictures from the scene of the accident below.
I said I wasn’t going to do this. But now that the adrenaline has worn off. The shock is subsiding. I can’t believe I walked away from this accident. Lost feeling in my left side from the airbags being deployed. I’m starting to feel it. My arm was hanging out of the window (window was down & my cigarette was lit). Airbag blew my arm back in the car. Left arm is swollen & cut up my left leg is inflamed. But God has yet again showed up and showed me favor. I have a purpose and he’s not done with me yet. When I tell you today has been one hell of a day. But god makes no mistakes. I’m here in Huntsville AL visiting family. My dad got here yesterday. About 2-3min after the accident my aunt & uncle just so happened to be driving by. They saw my cousin @sirellington standing in the middle of the road & stopped. They made their way through the debris. My younger cousin @master_musician was in the front passenger seat. When I realized it was my family I fell apart. The driver that hit us ended up underneath someone’s house. They had to lift the house off its foundation and use the jaws of life to get them out of the car. Talk about divine intervention. I refused to go with paramedics so my aunt called my dad. He was there within what felt like a flash. Our family has had one hell of an emotional day. We were meeting our other cousins to grab something to eat. We got hit and spun out and ended up right in front of the restaurant. They heard the commotion. @briandthomas_ @julian_c_thomas I love you. More than I can put into words. I glance up for 1sec to ask how close we were to being with you. Before saw could answer the question, we were spinning. It can all change in the blink of an eye. Hold on to God’s unchanging hand. For he will NEVER forsake you or leave you lonely. All praises to the most high for preserving my life. For keeping me. For loving me.