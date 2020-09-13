Moniece Slaughter Shares Photos from Ghastly Car Accident

Moniece Slaughter was involved in a ghastly car accident and took to Instagram to share pictures from the scene.

The Love and Hiphop star revealed that she couldn’t believe she walked away from the scene of the accident given it severity.

Moniece Slaughter gave thanks to God as she stated that the man who hit her vehicle ended up under a house and the house had to be lifted off its foundation to get him out.

Narrating the ordeal, the singer noted that as providence would have it, some members of her extended family were driving by when the accident occurred and stopped to help.

See pictures from the scene of the accident below.

