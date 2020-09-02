Monica Denise Celebrates Brandy with Sweet Note After Verzuz Battle

Monica Denise and Brandy have moved past the feud that trailed their careers for many years. Proof of this was culminated after their Verzuz battle on Monday, August 31.

The epic battle between the crooners of the 1998 hit, ‘The Boy is Mine’, raked in the highest number of viewers; 1.2 million people, crushing previous sessions.

Celebrating how far they have come and where they are right now, Monica Denise penned a sweet note to Brandy on her Instagram page, revealing that her prayers have been answered.

She wrote;

“My Prayers have been said as well as Many of them answered ! Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand! I celebrate you @brandy … Your legacy , Music & Catalogue are undeniable!!”

Growth is a beautiful thing to watch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

