Monica Denise Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Release of Her First Album

Monica Denise had risen to the ranks of an OG.

The R&B singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first album release -‘Miss Thang’ in an Instagram post.

Thanking her fans and well wishers for the love and support over the years, the mother of three who was a really hot sensation in the 90s and has remained on the music scene since her 1995 debut, noted that ‘your gift will make room for you’.

Monica Denise revealed that the Miss Thang’ album was a testament to who she was and where she was from at the time of its release and forged the path that led to the woman she has become.

Miss Thang, the debut studio album by recording artist Monica was released by Rowdy Records and distributed through the Arista label on July 18, 1995 in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

