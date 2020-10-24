“Money Cannot Wash You Clean” – Rita Dominic to Folks Working for “Perpetrators of Evil”

Rita Dominic has taken to her social media to speak generally to people who have a penchant for defending folks in position of power, who oppress the masses.

The actress has been using her platform to speak out against police brutality, and even changed her avatar to the photo of the bloodied Nigerian flag, which was taken during the military attack on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

Speaking about those who continue to work for the establishment, she said, “At some point it has to be about your conscience, your integrity, your humanity, your own beliefs. If you work for and with perpetrators of evil, money, status, employment and power cannot wash you clean.”

See her tweet below:

At some point it has to be about your conscience, your integrity, your humanity, your own beliefs. If you work for and with perpetrators of evil, money, status, employment and power cannot wash you clean. — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) October 23, 2020

