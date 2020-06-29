Monalisa Chinda Coker and Hubby are Picture Perfect and Locked Down Foever

It must be something about the quarantine that has many of our celebrities publicly professing undying love to their better halves and Monalisa Chinda isn’t about to gt left behind.

The actress and mother of one who keeps her marriage to Victor Tonye Coker away from social media, shared surprising photos of them, loving up beachside.

In the photos, Monalisa who was sporting a white skater dress and sunglasses matched with her husband who wore a white tee-shirt. She referred their love as a ‘teenage love’ in her caption for the photos.

“As long as I am locked down with you.. Let me be quarantined forever. My Soul,Teenage Lover”.

Monalisa Chinda Coker was previously married to Dejo Richards with whom she shares a daughter but left the marriage in 2009 due to alleged domestic violence. She got married to her current husband in 2016 and has managed to keep the relationship away from public eye.

