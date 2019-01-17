Monaco Frustrated as Battle of Wenger Boys Ends in Draw

Thierry Henry’s Monaco stretched their winless run in Ligue 1 to four games as they drew 1-1 with Patrick Vieira’s Nice on Wednesday as the two former Arsenal greats did battle from the bench.

Former France internationals Henry and Vieira played 313 games together at Arsenal, under the Premier League club’s legendary boss Arsene Wenger, and with Les Bleus, but their former loyalties were put to one side as Monaco chased a first league win since December 4.

The result left Monaco second from bottom with 15 points from 20 games while Nice, who played the second half with 10 men following Ihsan Sacko’s red card, stayed sixth on 30 points.

Henry had to make do without Cesc Fabregas as the Spanish midfielder, who joined the club last week from Chelsea, was not qualified to play when the game was initially scheduled.

Allan Saint Maximin put the visitors ahead with a low shot from inside the box after easing past Jemerson.

Benoit Badiashile headed the equaliser home from a Rony Lopes corner as Monaco made their dominance count following the exclusion of Sacko on the stroke of halftime.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyonnais edged closer to second-placed Lille as Nabil Fekir’s late strike salvaged a 2-2 draw at Toulouse in one of five rescheduled matches while Olympique de Marseille’s winless streak stretched to five games in a 2-1 defeat at St Etienne.