Mompha Sue’s EFCC for N5Million Following Rearrest

Instagram celebrity and Bureau De Change businessman, Mompha has petitioned a judge to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay him the sum of N5Million.

Ismaila Mustapha who is currently facing money laundering charges and a N32Billion fraud charge requested a Federal High Court in Lagos compel the anti-graft agency to lay the sum over what he tagged ‘unlawful arrest’.

Mompha was rearrested on Friday, August 14, after he went the EFCC office in ikoyi to retrieve some of his personal effects; five wristwatches, sunglasses, iPhone 8, and an apple airpod, following a judge’s ruling that the items seized be returned to him as they were not listed as exhibits.

Mompha through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) filed the suit on Tuesday and prayed the court declare his rearrest and detention by EFCC unlawful and unjustifiable, Punch reports.

He seeks the court to order the EFCC to not only release him but also desist from siezing his properties as well as pay damages to the tune of N5Million.

According to his lawyers, Mompha’s rearrest was baseless given that he was granted bail by the court and has been reporting to the EFCC office every 2 weeks in line with bail conditions without defaulting.

Mr Dele Oyewale, a spokesman for the EFCC however noted that Mompha’s arrest is connected to fresh cyber fraud charges.

The judge is yet to set a date for hearing the N5Million suit by Mompha.

