Mompha Speaks Amid Claims of Hushpuppi’s Arrest: “Never Mock Anyone.”

Mompha has surfaced online following reports that Ray Hushpuppi was whisked away last night in Dubai by the combined forces of INTERPOL and FBI.

In case you missed it: Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry are alleged to have been arrested over fraud-related crimes. And while there are still many speculations, folks are sharing a Fox News clip which reports that a Nigerian crime ring are being investigated for diverted items meant for the COVD-19 relief efforts, which are reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, Mompha has hinted that the arrest story is true.

Recall that Mompha and Hushpuppi were besties, until they fell out and viciously dragged each other on social media. And when Mompha was arrested by the EFCC, Hushpuppi threw shades.

Now, Mompha is throwing a whole tree. “Never mock anyone who is facing a trial case co you don'[t know tomorrow,” he posted and deleted.

See the full post below:

Hushpuppi’s Alleged Arrest: His ex-bestie, Mompha, breaks silence pic.twitter.com/TboPZT4MPA — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

