Mompha Slams Folks Who’re Tagging FBI to His Posts: “F**King Hypocrites! “

Mompha has a lot to say to folks who are tagging FBI and INTERPOL to his Instagram posts.

Recall that the recent drama began after news surfaced that his former bestie, Ray Hushpuppi was allegedly whisked away in Dubai by the combined forces of the FBI and the INTERPOL, following rumours that the Nigerian socialite is involved in a COVID-19 scam.

Shortly after that news broke, Mompha, who had been embroiled in a bitter feud with Hushpupp, took to his Instagram to throw shades. “Never mock anyone who is facing a trial case co you don'[t know tomorrow,” he posted and deleted, referring to Hushpuppi’s mockery of him after he was arrested by the EFCC months ago.

Now, folks want him to get arrested too by the FBI and INTERPOL, and it is why he has now called them all out and tagged them “hypocrites.”

He said:

For those idiots tagging fbi and interpol on my page and saying you are next na thunder go fire those hand you use in typing by the special Grace you idiot think fbi or interpol dont know mompha 😂😂😂 you must be really sick 😡 fucking hypocrites they never mind their business Bastards!!!

