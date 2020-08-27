Mompha Regains Freedom from EFCC Custody, Drops Suit Against Agency

Mompha has regained his freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) custody following his rearrest almost 2 weeks ago.

The Instagtam celebriy was released on Wednesday, August 26, by the anti-graft agency.

Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha had been rearrested on Friday, August 14, after he visited the agency’s office in Ikoyi to pick up his siezed items after a judge’s ruling in his favour on the matter.

He had gone to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized by the EFCC operatives last October.

Mompha’s lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), had filed an application for the release of the items stating that they were not listed as exhibits by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha.

A spokesman for EFCC, Dele Oyewale had insisted that Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.

The internet celebriy had then gone ahead to file a N5Million suit against the commission for violation of his fundamental rights.

Confirming his release, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), said Mompha has also withdrawn the N5 million suit filed against EFCC to challenge his re-arrest.

