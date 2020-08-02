Mompha Reacts to Online Bashing Following His Visit to Adeherself

Mompha has taken to social media to react to the online bashing directed towards Twitter Influencer, Adeherself, following his visit to her house.

The self-acclaimed Bureau De Change businessman noted that Nigerians are quick to judge people based on allegations levelled against them whether or not there’s enough evidence to support same.

He called out everyone who has spoken an ill word about Adeherself, saying;

“All I see is (sic) jobless Nigerian youths saying trash just b cause you don’t know what @adeherself has passed through”.

Recall that Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself was recently granted bail after she was arrested by the EFCC for being in possession of fraudulent documents.

The skit maker who is yet to detail what led to her arrest as it’s an ongoing investigation, revealed that she will come out stronger on the other side of this ordeal.

