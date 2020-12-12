Mompha loses in court

A Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a “no- case application” filed by internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha.

Mompha, who is currently standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion internet fraud and currently facing a 22 count criminal charge bordering on money laundering alongside his co-defendant, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, were directed to open their defence.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Liman said the court is convinced that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendants with evidence and testimonies presented, and will want them to give an explanation.

This is coming after Mompha took to his Instagram page to express hope of all his challenges coming to an end.

The embattled socialite described his return to his country, Nigeria as a disaster.

He wrote:

“2 years ago when you don’t knw coming to ur country will be a disaster. Surely it will all come to past”

