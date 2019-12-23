Mompha flaunts stash of cash on Instagram

Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, has returned to Instagram after making bail from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha, who, recently got bailed, shared a clip of some of his cars which he says he’s missing.

In a stunning move, the Dubai-based internet sensation was arrested weeks back by the anti-graft agency with claims that he got involved in money laundering, fraud and internet scam.

An Abuja high court later granted him bail to the tune of a N100million.

A video he shared on Instagram on gaining his freedom sees him dancing to a song by rave of the moment, Naira Marley.