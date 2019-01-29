Moment the Stage Collapses During PDP Campaign Rally in Kebbi: Watch

Many politicians are feared injured after the podium of the PDP campaign ground collapsed during their rally in Kebbi recently.

From the clips making rounds on social media, the politicians, numbering more than 20, are seen standing on the podium as one of them addresses the excited crowd gathered on the campaign ground. But midway through his speech, the podium creaks and caves in, flooring all those standing on it.

And although the party had yet to issue a statement since this video surfaced, many people wonder if these men got injured in the process.

See the shocking video below:

