Mom, 23, beats baby to death for soiling nappies

A 23-year-old mother has been arrested and charged in Georgia, United States, over the death of her toddler son after she viciously beat him up for soiling his nappies.

Trinity Pittman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and first-degree child cruelty, Mirror UK reports.

Pittman reportedly took her son Conner Perry to the hospital on Friday and claimed he had fallen off a trampoline.

However, medical staff at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Georgia became suspicious because the child’s injuries were inconsistent with the story.

Conner’s abdominal cavity was filled with blood and his lungs were filling up with fluids when he was admitted to hospital, according to arrest warrants.

The toddler also suffered a broken jaw, cuts and bruises to his face, had several teeth missing and had bleeding on his brain.

Late on Friday evening, he was transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he died of his injuries at 11pm.

The warrants state that Pittman later confessed to hitting the child several times in anger over the dirty diaper

At one point during the attack, Conner fell and hit his head on the floor, then ‘went to sleep,’ according to the boy’s mother.

The warrant also states that Pittman headed off to work hours after the beating, leaving Conner and his four-year-old brother in the care of her boyfriend, 24-year-old Jeremy Davis.

Pittman allegedly lied to Davis about Conner’s trampoline fall as well.

The boyfriend later called Pittman, telling her that Conner woke up vomiting and having trouble breathing.

An autopsy report revealed that Conner Perry’s body also showed signs of old injuries.

She made her initial court appearance on Sunday and was denied bond, while her surviving child is staying with relatives.