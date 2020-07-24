Moji Solar- Wilson Accuses TV Host, Morayo Brown of Homophobia and Promoting Violence Towards Gay People

Openly gay Moji Solar-Wilson has slammed Morayo Afolabi-Brown for using her talk show to promote homophobia and violence towards gay people.

The lesbian who lives in the United States with her wife, accused the TV host after the latter shared a real-life experience on TVC’s – The View.

During her show, Morayo Brown who was discussing parenting abroad with her co-hosts revealed she felt she was a gay at a point after her accident because boys seemed not to be attracted to her and so started hanging out with gay people. She went on to state that her older brother ‘beat the gayness’ out of her.

I had that phase in my life. I have shared it here before. I thought I was gay at some point. I was a girl, I had an accident and just felt like boys did not like me and I just started hanging out with the gay community. There was a lady, her name was Sara. She was the head of lesbians in school. She was at the top floor, that was her room, people feared her and I used to go there to hang out. So I had that phase. My brother had to slap it out of me. When I came home and was bouncing in baggy jeans and all, he slapped me…I remember him beating me as an adult in the US” Morayo said

In response, Wilson took to Facebook to slam Brown, accusing her of promoting violence towards gay people by her speech and saying that homosexuality isn’t something that can be beaten out of a person.

”I don’t have a problem with someone saying I cannot handle being gay but don’t promote physical abuse because what you do on your show, a lot of Nigerians watch your show and all you are doing is promoting violence against homosexuals which is absolutely unacceptable. When you are telling people that your brother slapped homosexuality out of you, you are telling people in Nigeria to go around slapping homosexuals because then they would cure them of homsexuality which is a lie”.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

