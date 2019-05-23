Mohammed Adamu Confirmed as IGP

Mohammed Adamu has been confirmed as the inspector general of police (IGP).

Adamu was confirmed at the police council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Musiliu Smith, chairman of the police service commission, and governors of the 36 states.

Adamu, took over from Ibrahim Idris on January 15, 2019, after serving as an assistant inspector-general of police working at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau state.

According to section 27 and 28 of third schedule of the 1999 constitution, the Nigeria police council comprise “(a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police.

“The functions of the Nigeria Police Council shall include – (a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

“(b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

“(c) advising the President on the appointment of the Inspector General of Police.”

His immediate challenge is tackling the menace of insecurity sweeping through most of the northern states and parts of the south.