Mofe Duncan’s Marriage to Jessica Crashes After Three Years

Mofe Duncan’s three-year-old marriage to Jessica is over.

This was confirmed by the businesswoman during her chat with fans on her Instagram. Asked if she was married, Jessica replied, “Not anymore.”

Asked if she will remarry in the future, she replied: “Don’t know yet. I don’t think so. But you never know.”

The duo tied the knot in August 2015, and barely a year later was trailed with cheating rumours after a leaked chat revealed his relationship with an Instagram user, Zainab.

Jessica stood with Mofe at that time.

Now, she has confirmed the end of their relationship. However, the actor had yet to react to this as at press time.