Mofe Duncan Confirms the End of His Marriage: ‘I Have Moved on With My Life.’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Mofe Duncan Confirms the End of His Marriage: ‘I Have Moved on With My Life.’

Mofe Duncan has broken silence after news surfaced that his marriage to Jessica was over.

Recall that Jessica first spoke about their failed union during her chat with fans on her Instagram. Asked if she was married, Jessica replied, “Not anymore.”

Asked if she will remarry in the future, she replied: “Don’t know yet. I don’t think so. But you never know.”

Now, Duncan has confirmed the news, while also adding that they ended on mutual grounds and he has since moved on with his life.

“My marriage has been over for over a year as I have remained cordial with both families and would continue to remain cordial,” he said in the private message shared by Instablog9ja, adding, “I am doing well as I have moved on with my life and my career.”

And he said a lot more.

See the full note below:

Related Posts

Ikechukwu Speaks About Police Brutality and What He Would Do if Assaulted

April 12, 2019

Mofe Duncan’s Marriage to Jessica Crashes After Three Years

April 12, 2019

Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

April 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *