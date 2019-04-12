Mofe Duncan Confirms the End of His Marriage: ‘I Have Moved on With My Life.’

Mofe Duncan has broken silence after news surfaced that his marriage to Jessica was over.

Recall that Jessica first spoke about their failed union during her chat with fans on her Instagram. Asked if she was married, Jessica replied, “Not anymore.”

Asked if she will remarry in the future, she replied: “Don’t know yet. I don’t think so. But you never know.”

Now, Duncan has confirmed the news, while also adding that they ended on mutual grounds and he has since moved on with his life.

“My marriage has been over for over a year as I have remained cordial with both families and would continue to remain cordial,” he said in the private message shared by Instablog9ja, adding, “I am doing well as I have moved on with my life and my career.”

And he said a lot more.

See the full note below: