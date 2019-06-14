Moët & Chandon’s Grand Day Gold Glamour- All The “Stylespiraton” You Need

Moët & Chandon’s global event, Moët Grand Day, is here again and for 24 hours, friends of this beloved champagne house will gather to toast to the memorable moments that bring joy to their lives.

Every year it has been done, Grand Day has been an all-white affair but this year it’s going to be extra special because it’s an all-gold affair!!!

We don’t know about you, but we are incredibly excited for this year’s style theme because it gives the guests a chance to stun us and create iconic style moments that will demand our attention. Don’t get us wrong; we love the all-white looks for Grand Day but we’re ready for a little more fun and we’re ready to be dazzled.

But just in case you need some style inspiration or “stylespiration” to aid you in finding the right outfit for this lavish event, Brand Manager of Wines & Champagnes at Moet Hennessy for Nigeria, Elizabeth Oputa, has put together a lookbook from the recent dinner in honor of the Moet Society that’s sure to assist you in putting together an outfit for the grand day. No pun intended.

We hope this helps you find all your style needs and we look forward to seeing you on the red carpet…or will it be gold? We’ll wait to see.

