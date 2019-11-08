Moët & Chandon welcomes the festive season with a glamorous secret location celebration

Moët & Chandon will light up the night sky with glitz and glamour as it welcomes the 2019 festive season with its 2nd instalment of the Secret Location party.

This year, we celebrate La Vie en Rosé, which literally means, “the Life in Pink.” And although the location of this grand celebration is a secret, one thing is for certain, there will be world class dining, opulent dress and several grand Moet moments.

Guests will enjoy the Rosé range of Moet & Chandon, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity reflecting the diversity of the House and complementarity of the three grape varietals – the structure of Pinot Noir, the fleshiness of Pinot Meunier and the freshness of Chardonnay.

“Moët & Chandon is and has been the champagne of celebrations for almost three centuries, and La Vie en Rosé will further showcase our ‘savoir-fete’ (know-how to party). On the 23rd of November, Lagos will unite in a grand #MoetMoment to celebrate the start of the festive season in a way befitting of the world’s most loved champagne.” Brand Manager Champagnes, Moët Hennessy Nigeria – Elizabeth Oputa.

This secret location party, La Vie en Rose, will boast an exclusive guest list that will include the crème de la crème of Lagos society and will remind the world that Moet & Chandon is the official champagne of the festive season.

