Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele’s Passport Finally Released to Her

Days after her passport was seized by men of the Nigerian Immigration, Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele’s passport has finally been released.

The #EndSARS frontliner gave the update via her Twitter handle on Monday, November 9, 2020 after her passport was seized on November 1, 2020 as she was about to board her flight to the Maldives for her birthday celebration.

At that time, Modupe was told she was under investigation by one of the intelligence agencies in the country, though the reason for that was not disclosed.

The member of the Feminist Coalition and lawyer finally picked up her passport today revealing that she was told she could now travel as she wishes.

She tweeted;

“Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern”.

