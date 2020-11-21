Model whose racy Instagram post was liked by Pope is on her way to Vatican

Natalia Garibotto, the model whose racy Instagram post has caused a stir after it was liked by Pope Francis has said that she’s on her way to the Vatican.

Garibotto tweeted, “BRB, on my way to the Vatican.”

The picture of hers which was liked by the Pope shows her in a schoolgirl-style lingerie.

The ‘like’ from the Head of the Catholic Church was removed on November 14 after the Vatican was made aware of it.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has launched an investigation to unravel how the Instagram handle of the Pope liked the model’s racy post.

The Pope’s social media handles are managed by a communications team of employees.

