Model Who Twerked During DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live Breaks Silence

Sophia James has finally spoken up after folks called her following her antics on DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live days ago.

In case you missed it: the model hopped onto DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live to twerk as folks do on Tory Lanez‘s Quarantine radio, but the music producer had to cut her off.

“I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP,” Khaled captioned the part-hilarious video which shows him blocking his eyes from seeing the woman get freaky.

And many people have agreed with him: this is not Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio; respect people’s choices and respect yourself.

Now, Sophia James says she never meant to disrespect him or his wife Nicole Tuck and their two children. “I’m more than sure to bank his marriage is stronger than an IG Live video gone viral,” James said in response to the criticism.

See her statement below:

