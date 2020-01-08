Slick Woods is finally getting better–whoop, whoop!

The Fenty model took to her Instagram today to share a new vibrant video with a caption in which she talked about finally getting better after undergoing chemotherapy.

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse,” she wrote.

And this comes weeks after she revealed she was she’s receiving chemotherapy, presumably as a treatment for undisclosed cancer. She joked with followers: “#atleastimalreadybald.”

Now, she is back and fans are happy for her. See her post below: