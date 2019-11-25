Model narrates monstrous encounter with Ritualists

A Nigerian model has shared her terrifying near-death encounter with alleged ritualists in Edo state.

Okojie Lydia, a final year student of the University of Benin [UNIBEN], narrated her story via Instastories, saying many would have insinuated she was killed by a ”Yahoo Yahoo” boy if she had died during the incident.

Read her chilling story below;

I wanna give a concise testimony of what happened to me lately.

Read and pay keen interest.

God’s grace is big enough

25/10/2019

The above date happened to be the day of my jean carnival for my final year week, same day UNIBEN got her new VC, same day I planned travelling for Miss Nigeria audition, date for the audition was 26/10/2019, 8 am, @owerri

After my jean carnival, I took off to the park to get a bus, heading for Owerri, my Audition venue.

Before I left school, my body kept giving me signs to go back to my hostel, but I insisted on travelling, I got to the main gate there was no bus, finally I got a bus, went to the pack but unfortunately no bus at the park, I kept resisting my body sign because Miss Nigeria audition is slated for the next day 26/10/2019, 8 am. I didn’t want to miss out

Finally I saw a bus already filled but with one space left @agbor park, I boarded the bus (18 seaters) I told them I wanted to stop at Onitsha, since it was getting late, some passengers were highlighting, while some were entering, I was focused on where I was going, little did I know, I enter a wrong bus… the bus kept driving.. we got to Agbor, most of the passengers came down left with few of them.

The conductors came to meet me and said, go to the front seat, we wanna load new passenger, so he will pick on the way, it’s was passed 8:00 pm…. later the driver said to me (Lydia Okojie) the vehicle light is bad and he would want me to pass the night in the hotel, I told him I don’t want to he should take me to Onitsha, where I told them I was going.

Not up to 5 seconds the vehicle light returned to normal, this time he was driving on speed, it dawn on me that I just entered RITUALIST VEHICLE he left the high way and turned rightward, he kept driving on speed, I could jump down cos it was dark, might not know if there’s a vehicle ahead of me, I messaged a friend and told him (Hassan) my current location immediately and dropped my phone back in my bag they knew I wrote someone. They got to a lonely place and packed the vehicle, asked me to come down, in the middle of NOWHERE I CRIED FOR MY LIFE.

Just a few weeks to be a graduate… there I was fighting for life, I reminded God of my service in His House, and all the alms I give, the conductor was distracted with my bad, the call distracted the driver, that was my escape moment, I removed my hand from the driver and began to run inside the bush, I didn’t even know if where I was running to was where dey where slaughtering.. I kept running and praying my cheeks as I kept running.. the driver couldn’t pursue me again cos he wasn’t with touch and before the conductor could turn I ran it was 10:44 pm.

I hid in the bush, the driver told d conductor they have to leave, that where they are was a bad spot, I was listening where I was hiding they threw all my things away and drove off.

That’s when I came out but wore my clothes and ran to the high way where I met my Guardian angel, A traveller with her baby, she was scared when she saw me but was bold enough to render help, she didn’t know if I was a Ghost, she was heading for her sister-in-law house to pass the night to continue her journey the next day

That lady and her sister-in-law fed me, cloth me, sheltered me and gave me comfort I came to Benin the next day… didn’t even get to half of my journey… when I got to Benin I remembered my hostel mate told me of the dream she got about me… I prayed as my strength could carry me… the result of what happened would have been DEATH, but God reveals to Redeem, His mercies are new every morning.

The story would have been an unidentified body found dead in the bush, she followed a yahoo boy, only farmers or hunters could have found LYDIA OKOJIE, how would my parent take it, how would my siblings feel, not to talk about you reading but the story now is different.

Am forever grateful to God

We all underestimate the air we breathe, waking up to see the day is a blessing no man can pay for. Life is a gift. I owe all to God.