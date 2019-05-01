Model Drowns while Trying to Save Her Dogs

A 37-year-old Brazilian model Caroline Bittencourt has died after trying to save her dogs from drowning at a Sao Paulo beach.

Brazilian paper Globo reports that the model jumped off a catamaran reportedly in an attempt to rescue her dogs, who had fallen out of the boat.

Bittencourt’s father-in-law, Alfredo Sestini, told the outlet that the model’s husband, Jorge Sestini, then jumped into the ocean to attempt to rescue her.

While he was rescued himself hours later, Bittencourt wasn’t as lucky as her body was discovered late Monday near Cigarras Beach in Sao Paulo.

“We are grateful for the support and affectionate messages we have received from Carol’s friends and fans,” Bittencourt’s daughter, Isabelle Bittencourt, shared on Instagram. “This energy drive fills our hearts with so much love.”

Bittencourt’s agent, Andrea Boneti, said the model’s husband was in a “state of shock.”

“Jorge tried to save her. He saw Carol drowning and wasn’t able to save her. It was a terrible moment for him,” she told the outlet.

Her modeling agency, OXYgen Models, told Globo:

“We are grateful for all the trust she has placed in us in these years of work and partnership, our condolences to the friends and family of the victim.”

The Brazilian news outlet reported that Bittencourt worked in Italy and worked with designers including Valentino Garavani and Roberto Cavalli. She also worked as a reporter for RedeTV! and RecordTV.

In 2005, Bittencourt made headlines when she was kicked out of football superstar Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima’s wedding to Daniella Cicarelli after crashing the nuptials with her then-boyfriend, businessman Alvaro Garnero, Globo reported.